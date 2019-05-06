Try 3 months for $3

CALEDONIA — A Be a Hero for Kids fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road.

Superheroes from Enchanted Parties and Events will hang out with children and their families. Children are invited to come dressed as their favorite superhero. There will be various craft tables and activities for all ages, as well as raffle items donated by Racine businesses. Snacks and beverages will be provided.

For entertainment, there will be guest performances by Miss Racine 2019 and Miss Rock River Valley 2019. The event will close with the Celebrity Pie in the Face Competition. People can follow the event on Facebook for the reveal of the five participating celebrities.

Tickets cost $12 for adults and $8 children ages 4 and older. There is no charge for ages 3 and younger. Go to www.eventbrite.com. Proceeds benefit Children's Miracle Network.

