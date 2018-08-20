KENOSHA — Bands, Brews & BBQ brings three days of food and live music on the beach Friday, Aug. 24, through Sunday, Aug. 26, at the Pennoyer Park Beach, 3601 Seventh Ave.
The Kansas City Barbecue competition will be featured with some of the Midwest's best barbecue teams, as well as live music on two stages throughout the weekend. The band lineup:
- Friday — Unity, 6 p.m.; Tynan, 8:30 p.m.
- Saturday — Something About Mary, 1 p.m.; Space Echoes, 2 p.m.; The Loan Rangers, 3:45 p.m.; LOL Band, 5:30 p.m.; Funk Brotherz, 6:30 p.m.; Kashmir, 8 p.m.; Too White Crew, 8:30 p.m.
- Sunday — Sal & Izzy, 1:30 p.m.; South of Disorder, 3:15 p.m.; EZ FM, 4 p.m.; The Oscillators, 6 p.m.; One of the Boyzz, 6:30 p.m.
The event will also include bonfires, games and the Great Lakes Watercross Races.
Admission is $5. A three-day pass costs $5 if purchased online at http://magazine.happeningsmag.com. Three-day passes purchased at the gate cost $10. There is no admission fee for ages 12 and younger with a paid adult.
Barbecue tasting will be from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. A tasting card and Saturday admittance is $10 online or $15 at the gate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.