Subscribe for 17¢ / day

KENOSHA —  Bands, Brews & BBQ brings three days of food and live music on the beach Friday, Aug. 24, through Sunday, Aug. 26, at the Pennoyer Park Beach, 3601 Seventh Ave.

The Kansas City Barbecue competition will be featured with some of the Midwest's best barbecue teams, as well as live music on two stages throughout the weekend. The band lineup:

  • Friday — Unity, 6 p.m.; Tynan, 8:30 p.m.
  • Saturday — Something About Mary, 1 p.m.; Space Echoes, 2 p.m.; The Loan Rangers, 3:45 p.m.; LOL Band, 5:30 p.m.; Funk Brotherz, 6:30 p.m.; Kashmir, 8 p.m.; Too White Crew, 8:30 p.m.
  • Sunday — Sal & Izzy, 1:30 p.m.; South of Disorder, 3:15 p.m.; EZ FM, 4 p.m.; The Oscillators, 6 p.m.; One of the Boyzz, 6:30 p.m.

The event will also include bonfires, games and the Great Lakes Watercross Races.

Admission is $5. A three-day pass costs $5 if purchased online at http://magazine.happeningsmag.com. Three-day passes purchased at the gate cost $10. There is no admission fee for ages 12 and younger with a paid adult.

Barbecue tasting will be from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. A tasting card and Saturday admittance is $10 online or $15 at the gate.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments