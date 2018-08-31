BURLINGTON — The concert series B-Town Sounds concludes with bluegrass music by The Dillweeds at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at Echo Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave.
The Dillweeds are a bluegrass band from southeastern Wisconsin. Though formed in early 2016, the members are no strangers to the scene. Shawn Drake (fiddle), Adam Lantz (guitar) and Eric Nelson (bass) came from the band American Folk and Pete Rallo (guitar) from Cosmic Railroad. Along with the ever-present bluegrass core, The Dillweeds blend sounds from many genres of music that has influenced them throughout their lives.
Food and beverages will be available; or concert-goers may bring their own carry-ins. Various craft beers, samples and sales are to be available. People should bring their own chairs or blanket.
