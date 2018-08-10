Subscribe for 17¢ / day

BURLINGTON — The concert series B-Town Sounds continues with '80s party rock music by Weird Science at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 23, at Echo Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave.

Concerts for this free family-oriented series are scheduled every other Thursday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. (weather permitting). Food and beverages will be available; or concert-goers may bring their own carry-ins. Various craft beers, samples and sales will be available. People should bring their own chairs or blanket.

The Dillweeds will play bluegrass music for the final 2018 performance Sept. 6.

