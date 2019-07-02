{{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — The concert series B-Town Sounds continues with a performance by The Blues Disciples at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Echo Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave.

Concerts for this free, family-oriented series are scheduled every other Thursday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. (weather permitting). Food and beverages will be available; or concert-goers may bring their own carry-ins. Various craft beers and samples will be available. People should bring their own chairs or blanket. Remaining performers in 2019 are:

  • July 25 — The Cow Ponies (alternative, old country)
  • Aug. 8 — Georgia Overdrive (high energy country)
  • Aug. 22 — Weird Science (’80s party rock)
  • Sept. 5 — Piper Road Spring Band (bluegrass)

