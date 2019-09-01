{{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — The concert series B-Town Sounds concludes with a bluegrass performance by the Piper Road Spring Band at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Echo Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave.

Food and beverages will be available; or concert-goers may bring their own carry-ins. Various craft beers and samples will be available. People should bring their own chairs or blanket.

