RACINE — Chapter 838 of the Experimental Aircraft Association will host an Aviation Fun Fest from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at Batten International Airport, 3333 N. Green Bay Road. There is no admission fee.
The event will include aircraft displays, free plane rides for youth ages 8-17 (arrive by 8:45 a.m.), flight simulators, food, and community health and safety organizations. The chapter museum will be open, and the festival will provide information about resources available in the Racine area.
The annual pancake breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. to noon. The menu includes pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and coffee. Admission to the breakfast is $7 for adults and $3 for children. A community partners barbecue will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs, brats and beverages will be sold.
Community vendors will be on display from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with opportunities to learn about community organizations such as the Civil Air Patrol, chiropractic services and Educators Credit Union.
EAA Chapter 838 is a non-profit organization and is the local representation of the Experimental Aircraft Association. The chapter promotes youth education and serves to offer youth opportunities through STEM to create a future for themselves in aviation or aerospace. The chapter also provides an outlet for local private pilots to learn, build and fly. Go to www.eaa838.org.
