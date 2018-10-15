BURLINGTON — The Autumn Rib Festival will be held from noon to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at Wehmhoff Square Park, 355 N. Pine St.
Rib dinners for sale will be cooked by Scott Wilson of Wilson Meat Market.
There will be seasonal vendors, music in the pavilion throughout the day, 50/50 raffles, refreshments and children’s activities.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Burlington Senior Center.
