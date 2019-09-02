{{featured_button_text}}

FRANKSVILLE — An Auto & Cycle Show will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave. The first 75 participants will receive a custom dash plaque. Trophies will be awarded to the top three autos and cycles.

The Mount Pleasant Police Officers Association is partnering with Case High School students for the fifth annual show. Proceeds will go towards a scholarship and to local veterans. Joining the Case Criminal Club is the Case High School Patriot Club to honor and support military personnel.

There will be food trucks, raffles and craft beer available. There is no fee for spectators.

