BURLINGTON — Susan Apps-Bodilly, author of “One Room Schools: Stories from the Days of 1 Room, 1 Teacher, 8 Grades,” will be the featured speaker at a Burlington Historical Society event at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at Veterans Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave.
Apps-Bodilly has been an elementary and middle school teacher for more than 25 years. She works in an urban school district with a diverse group of students, and her interest is in helping students discover their potential as learners and reach their own personal hopes and dreams. Her book was written for young readers and was a finalist that year for the Midwest Book Awards in the Children's Non-Fiction category
Following her talk, Apps-Bodilly will sign copies of her book. The society will also display photos and memorabilia from one-room schools in the Burlington and nearby areas. In addition, Burlington’s own one-room schoolhouse, known as Whitman School, will be open to visitors following the program. Whitman School is located in Schmaling Park at Sheldon and Beloit streets.
The event is free and open to the public.
