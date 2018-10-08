Try 1 month for 99¢
Modine-Benstead Observatory

YORKVILLE — The Racine Astronomical Society will hold a free open house from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at Modine-Benstead Observatory, 112 63rd Drive (Highway A and 63rd Drive).

The observatory will be open to view planets, star clusters, galaxies, nebulae and the Moon. For more information, or if the weather looks marginal, call the observatory at 262-878-2774 or go to www.rasastro.org.

