RACINE — Red Lamp Designs, a collective of mixed media artists, is kicking off its first event with an Art Market and Show Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 5-8, at Longshot Vinyl Lounge, 324 Sixth St.
Visitors can see art demonstrations by Veronica Gagliano Averkamp, Tricia Blasko, Deedee Dumont and Laura Gillespie while listening to music. Original artwork will be sold and beverages will be available.
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Show hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.