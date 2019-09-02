{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Red Lamp Designs, a collective of mixed media artists, is kicking off its first event with an Art Market and Show Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 5-8, at Longshot Vinyl Lounge, 324 Sixth St.

Visitors can see art demonstrations by Veronica Gagliano Averkamp, Tricia Blasko, Deedee Dumont and Laura Gillespie while listening to music. Original artwork will be sold and beverages will be available.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Show hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments