RACINE — Artists Gallery, 401 Main St., will welcome new artist members Terry Alby and Cindy Milner and returning artist Alice Hazarian with a featured art show May 3-31.

The show will kick off from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 3, during First Fridays. Alby's sculptural turned wood, Milner's pastel paintings and Hazarian's ceramics and paintings will be highlighted. The public is invited to meet the artists along with other member artists during this event. The Artists Gallery is a cooperative gallery with original art by 26 members.

Gallery open hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

