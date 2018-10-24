RACINE — The Southeastern Wisconsin Artist Resource Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, at Wustum Museum, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.
Artists will learn about the vital opportunities and resources available for their creative career at any stage. More than 25 arts organizations such as Gallery on 16th, H.F. Johnson Gallery at Carthage College, Racine Arts Council and Wisconsin Visual Artists will share information about funding opportunities, exhibitions, residencies, fellowships, networking, memberships, art classes and studio rentals.
Racine Art Museum's goal is to foster a group of candidates for the next Fellowship application and develop a Fellows mentorship program. The overall goal is to keep artists in this region successful and contributing members of their communities.
