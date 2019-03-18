Try 3 months for $3
Bill Dutkiewicz

Waterford artist Bill Dutkiewicz will present his works at Absolutely Waterford’s West End Gallery March 30-April 30.

WATERFORD — After a year hiatus, Absolutely Waterford is reopening its West End Gallery in the same location of its office at 300 E. Main St.

Local artist William “Bill” Dutkiewicz will present his first formal exhibit, “The World of Markers,” March 30-April 30. An an opening reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 30.

Dutkiewicz uses colorful markers to draw pieces with depth, clarity and precision. His subject matter varies widely from old cars, to buildings, to wildlife, to superheroes.

“Movement, shapes, colors and details are some of the things that inspire me,” said Dutkiewicz.

Dutkiewicz’ calls Waterford home and his local renderings include Sam’s Diner on North Lake Drive and Waterford Unique Antique Market on Milwaukee Street. Dutkiewicz’s framed art as well as T-shirts, handbags and other items will be for sale.

The West End Gallery is generally open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 262-534-9000 before visiting or for more information.

