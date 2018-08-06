KENOSHA — A derby hat is the August artifact of the month at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place.
Today it is common to see people wearing baseball caps or beanies (knit caps). In the late 1800s into the 1960s men wore felt hats for many different occasions. The derby, or bowler hat as they call it in the United Kingdom, is a short, round-crowned and narrow-brimmed hat. They were worn everywhere; afternoon walks, heading to the grocery store, and used in many informal circumstances. Men and women never left the house without a hat on their head. The derby was used regularly up until the 1980s. It was rarely seen except in the most formal of occasions.
This particular derby was made in Milwaukee and belonged to a man with the initials A.W.P. The artifact for August was chosen by Michael Engstrom, an intern from The Prairie School who has been volunteering with the Kenosha County Historical Society this summer. Engstrom chose this artifact because of his love for hat making and formal fashion. The derby represents the old working class of the early 20th century and the more defined look of the gentleman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.