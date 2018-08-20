Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — August’s Art Party Pop-Up offers a live Throwback Thursday to earlier eras, celebrating art through the decades — from Art Deco and Abstract Expressionism to Pop Art and Contemporary Craft.

Held in the gardens and galleries of Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., Racine Art Museum invites anyone over the age of 18 to dress up as their favorite decade and create art from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30.

There will be a trivia contest, 3D printer demonstration, retro snacks, giant lawn games and era-specific art making activities. Every Art Party Pop-Up has a challenging scavenger hunt and gallery games that coincide with the current Wustum art exhibitions.

Classic cocktail punch and other beverages will be sold at the Bodacious Bar. No carry-in alcoholic beverages are allowed. Admission is $15. Go to www.ramart.org for tickets. For more information, go to https://page.co/navZ.

