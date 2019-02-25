RACINE — Black Visions 2019, a new art exhibition helping to bring diversity to the art community of Racine and southeast Wisconsin, will be on exhibit March 3 to April 2 at The Vine Ministries, 3433 Douglas Ave.
Featuring the work of emerging, established and youth artists, the theme for this inaugural exhibition is “Celebrating UMOJA, Visual Interpretations of Unity.” It is the brainchild of Scott Terry, founder of Sentinel Mentors. Terry believes it is important for black artists to have outlets to display their work.
“It can be difficult for artists of color to have opportunities to exhibit their work," said Terry. "Black Visions 2019 is an amazing outlet for black artists in various stages of their career to present their work to art enthusiasts. In addition, we want to celebrate black artists and provide opportunities for the public to be exposed to creative talent that they otherwise may not have the opportunity to see."
An opening artist reception will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 2. It will feature entertainment by the Kevin Wayne Brown Jazz Quartet, as well as desserts and hors d'oeuvres. Exhibition hours are noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays. There is no admission fee.
The art exhibition is a fundraiser for two local organizations, Sentinel Mentors and The Vine Family Services.
