RACINE — Visioning a Greater Racine and the Downtown Racine Corp. is offering #liveartracine from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, on Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets.
A spoken word performance will be given by Kenyatta "Ke-Ki" Turner, Racine poet laureate. People will be able to visit Racine Art Museum and Racine Heritage Museum, and experience Printing on Wheels (POW), art making collaborations and a photo challenge with Rene Amado Photography.
