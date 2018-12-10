Try 1 month for 99¢
RACINE — Art made by the late Don Nels Johnson will be sold during a Holiday Craft & Vendor Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at North Pointe United Methodist Church, 3825 Erie St.

Johnson was a Racine Art Guild member and art educator for decades. He was also a productive artist who won a number of awards in art competitions in the area. Though he had a master's degree in art from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Johnson's work tends towards the naive but has its own touch (think Stuart Davis by way of David Hockney).

Original paintings and prints will be sold for $50 or less.

