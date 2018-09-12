Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — An Arts & Artifacts Sale will be held from 2 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 27, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at the Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St.

Quality art from local artists and donors' collections will be sold. Donations from local artists include framed prints, mixed media and unique home décor, from classical to modern. Books on art and artists will also be sold. Some items will be included in a silent auction.

Proceeds benefit the library's programs and services.

