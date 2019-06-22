RACINE — St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church will hold its annual Armenian “Madagh” Picnic from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Johnson Park, 6200 Northwestern Ave. There is no admission fee.
St. Hagop’s has held its traditional picnic since 1938. The word “madagh” means offering and goes back to the time of Abraham who was willing to offer his only son, Isaac, to God to prove his love, faith and obedience to the Lord. When God witnesses this testimony, he asked Abraham to spare his son and offer a ram instead.
Today, St. Hagop’s Madagh is an expression of that same love, faith and gratitude to the Lord for all that he has bestowed. Armenians throughout the world have designated places of pilgrimage where they go to worship and offer a meal of Madagh to the community.
The blessing of St. Hagop’s Madagh will begin at 11 a.m., officiated by the Rev. Daron Stepanian, pastor of St. Hagop Armenian Church, and served at noon.
The menu will include marinated shish-kebab and chicken dinners, sarma (stuffed grape leaves), penelee (cheese puffs), khurabia (butter cookies) and other Armenian delicacies and pastries. Live Armenian music is provided by the MidEast Beat throughout the afternoon. Children’s entertainment includes a clown and face painting. A cash raffle will be held with the drawing at 6 p.m. Raffle tickets cost $5 each or five for $20.
