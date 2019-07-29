RACINE — Armenian Fest will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, at Festival Park, 5 Fifth St. The festival, known as the largest Armenian festival in the Midwest, is sponsored by St. Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church.
There will be Armenian music all day, outside under the big tent by the MidEast Beat for folk dancing.
Armenian food that will be available includes shish-kebab dinners, chicken kebabs, rice pilaf, sarma, lahmajoon and cheese boeregs, plus numerous Armenian pastries and breads.
A silent auction will be held from noon to 5 p.m. in Festival Hall. There will be an Armenian marketplace with gifts, specialty coffee and books. Various games and activities will be available for children. A raffle drawing will be held at 5 p.m. Prizes are: Grand prize, $1,000; second place, $500; third, $250.
There is no admission fee, however, donations will be accepted. Proceeds will go to the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization and the Fund for Armenian Relief.
