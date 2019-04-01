RACINE — The work of five area artists, along with that by students at Gilmore Fine Arts School, will be featured in a new exhibition titled “Established & Emerging,” opening Friday, April 5, at the Racine Arts Council's new location in the First Presbyterian Church atrium, 716 College Ave. The exhibit will be open to the public during Downtown's First Fridays event from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. There is no admission fee.
“Established & Emerging” will include work in colored pencil and oil by Rebecca Venn; black and white photography by William Bruce; pencil drawings by Claire Zietsma; color photography by Kathi Wilson; wood carvings by Joyce Fleming; and a collage by students of Gilmore Fine Arts School. The gallery space at First Presbyterian Church is accessible through the rear entrance of the church from College Avenue.
This exhibit is sponsored by the Racine Arts Council, which recently moved its offices to space inside the church's atrium. Founded in 1967, the RAC is a nonprofit organization that encourages, supports and advocates on behalf of emerging and established artists, artistic groups in our community and young people interested in the arts. For more about the Racine Arts Council and its work in the community, go to www.racineartscouncil.org and www.facebook.com/RacineArtsCouncil.
In addition to April 5, “Established & Emerging” will be open to the public from 6-9:30 p.m. Friday, April 12, during First Presbyterian Church's Music & More “Rising Star Concert” (firstpresracine.org); from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 27, during Racine's Get Behind the Arts event (https://getbehindthearts.org/); and from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 3, during Downtown's First Fridays event (firstfridaysracine.com).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.