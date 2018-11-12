Try 1 month for 99¢

The Journal Times is planning to run a list of New Year's Eve events in the Dec. 27 issue of Out & About.

To have your information published, please send the following information: Name of event or show, date, time, location, ticket price, brief description, and contact person and telephone number.

Send information by Dec. 20 to Loreen Mohr via email at Loreen.Mohr@Lee.net by mail to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403; or fax information to Loreen at 262-631-1780. Information can also be added to The Journal Times’ online calendar of events. Go to www.journaltimes.com/calendar.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments