YORKVILLE — Apple Holler, 5006 S. Sylvania Ave., will offer the family holiday program and musical show called “Mrs. Claus and the Littlest Reindeer” at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 8-23. The show will also be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 12-13.
Guests will check in at the Holiday Train Depot, receive their Candy Cane Express train tickets and view Grandpa’s Holiday Model Train Display. They will board the Candy Cane Express train and journey to Apple Holler’s North Pole to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Families will enjoy the “Mrs. Claus and the Littlest Reindeer Show,” returning for its 10th season to spread the value of kindness, inner strength and spirit during the special time of year. The show features interactive songs and a special visit from Santa. After the show, guests will enjoy homemade holiday cookies, fresh apple cider, a holiday craft, and photo opportunities with Santa, Mrs. Claus and their sleigh.
The cost is $10. Reservations are required by going to www.appleholler.com or call 262-884-7100.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.