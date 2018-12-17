RACINE — Tickets for the Racine Zoo's 2019 Animal Crackers Concert Series are now on sale at a discounted price of $65 until Dec. 31.
The four concerts are held on the Racine Zoo grounds with a lake view and food sold from area vendors.
People who visit the zoo administration office, 200 Goold St., and pay cash will receive a voucher for one glass of wine or beer to be used at one of the concerts.
This year's lineup:
- July 10 — Chicago Tribute Anthology, a seven-piece horn band dedicated to performing the music of the band Chicago.
- July 24 — Lin Rountree, also known as The Soul-Trumpeter, is an accomplished recording artist, producer and live performer.
- Aug. 7 — Jazmin Ghent, a saxophonist and smooth jazz rising star who is already recording her third album of contemporary jazz.
- Aug. 21 — Nick Colionne, a jazz and rhythm and blues performer who is the only artist in the history of the format to score five consecutive number one singles on the Billboard Smooth Jazz National Airplay and Smooth Jazz Songs charts from a single album.
To purchase tickets, visit the zoo administration office or go to www.racinezoo.org.
