RACINE — The Racine Zoo is excited to announce the artist lineup for the 2019 Animal Crackers Concert Series. Animal Crackers concerts are a Racine tradition that residents have come to enjoy.
“I am so excited for the Animal Crackers Concerts this season," said Beth Heidorn, executive director of the Racine Zoo. "We have some amazing artists that will be making music at the zoo and we want you to join us. This tried and true event gets everyone together for friendship, good food and drinks and more importantly music. These concerts benefit the zoo and our animals and are one more great thing to do in Racine.”
The 2019 season features luminaries in the field of contemporary jazz, gospel, smooth jazz, and rhythm and blues.
The performers
Animal Crackers kicks off Wednesday, July 10, with the Chicago Tribute Anthology, a seven-piece horn band dedicated to performing the music of the band Chicago. Members are all veterans of the Chicago-area musical scene and have performed with notable national and local artists such as Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Mel Tormé, Tony Bennett, the Hat Guys, Flapjacks, Katie Sullivan, Legacy, the Four Man Acoustical Band, Farewell, Deja Groove, Bill Russo and the Chicago Jazz Ensemble, Take 5, The Dana Legg Big Band, Woody Herman Orchestra, Fanfare, the Fox Valley Concert Band, and many other of the area’s finest musicians and ensembles.
On Wednesday, July 24, Lin Rountree, aka "The Soul-Trumpeter," will take the stage. Rountree, an accomplished recording artist, producer and live performer, has had six solo projects, 12 chart-topping Billboard singles and numerous collaborations with some of the industry's top rhythm and blues/contemporary jazz artists. Rountree and his music represent a new direction in instrumental soul. He began playing the trumpet when he was 11 years old and frequently attended music development programs at The Duke Ellington School for performing arts in Washington DC.
Next up on the Animal Crackers stage on Wednesday, Aug. 7, is smooth jazz and gospel recording artist Jazmin Ghent. According to Euge Groove, “She provides much needed real deal youth in the genre. She definitely knows how to bring on the Heat.” Ghent has two Billboard topping singles, “Heat” and “Compared to What,” and has recorded three CDs. “Heat” remained on Billboard charts for more than 20 weeks. She has performed at various major festivals throughout the country and in Europe and was voted 2017’s Best New Smooth Jazz Artist. In addition to performing, Ghent teaches music in Polk County, Fla., to elementary students.
The 2019 Animal Crackers season finale belongs to Nick Colionne on Wednesday, Aug. 21. Colionne has been creating provocative album titles that give insight into his current musical state of mind. He’s mastered the art of "keepin’ it cool," transcended musical boundaries to explore realms where there are no limits, fired up his thousands of worldwide fans with "Feel the Heat," and dug deep into his musical soul to share some of his deepest jazz and rhythm and blues influences.
While keeping up his whirlwind pace of 75-plus shows per year as one of the genre’s most tireless and explosive live performers, Colionne made history with his 2016 collection, "The Journey" — becoming the only artist in the history of the format to score five consecutive number one singles on the Billboard Smooth Jazz National Airplay and Smooth Jazz Songs charts from a single album. His 2018 album is "Just Being Me." Its lead single, “Be Urself,” produced by Chris “Big Dog” Davis, has already climbed to the top of the charts.
Tickets
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with concerts beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $25 in advance and $30 at the gate. Season tickets cost $75. Go to the Racine Zoo website at www.racinezoo.org.
