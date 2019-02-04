Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — Animal Amore, a Valentine's Day event for ages 21 and older, is scheduled to be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.

The evening will include champagne, open bar, appetizers, dinner, raffle, and a special presentation on wild animal love and how it's similar or not to our own lives.

Tickets cost $50 each or $90 for a couple. Go to www.racinezoo.org.

