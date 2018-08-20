Subscribe for 17¢ / day

UNION GROVE — American Legion Post 171, 1027 New St., will host an open house from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24. There will be barbecue food and live music by the KR Bluegrass Band. People will be able to tour the facilities and door prizes will be awarded. A Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin tiny home will be on display from 4-7 p.m. There is no admission fee.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments