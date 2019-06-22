{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — "American Dreams" is the theme of a concert to be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave.

Erin Sura, Belle Ensemble mezzo-soprano, and baritone Ryan G. White, accompanied by Elizabeth Biermann, will perform songs by American composers depicting the delights, desires and disappointments of American life. The repertoire for this concert features music from the American operatic and musical stage, highlighting composers including Leonard Bernstein, Samuel Barber and Rodgers & Hammerstein.

This performance marks the second Pro Populo concert of the Belle Ensemble's fourth season, presented to the community free of charge.

