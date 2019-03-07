SOMERS — UW-Parkside invites the public to enjoy and celebrate the musical genre hailed as one of America’s most original art forms, jazz!
From March 18 to 23, Jazz Week comes to the Bedford Concert Hall in the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities, 900 Wood Road. Jazz Week features an abundance of high-quality performances and talks from world-class musicians and jazz experts.
This year’s performers include Adam Nussbaum’s “Leadbelly Project,” the Josh Berman Quartet, Kris Davis & Borderlands Trio, Greg Ward & Onye Ozuzu, and Henry Johnson, as well as the Parkside Jazz faculty and student ensembles. Jazz Week also includes local high school jazz ensembles from many area schools.
On March 18, come see Adam Nussbaum’s “Leadbelly Project” in Bedford Concert Hall at 7 p.m. to hear one of the finest drummers working today. Nussbaum has been involved with many other prominent artists from several generations and has recorded hundreds of tracks, including the Grammy-winning “Don’t Try This at Home.”
On March 19, the Josh Berman Quartet will grace the Bedford Concert Hall at 7 p.m. Josh Berman has been an essential contributor to Chicago’s active improvised music scene.
On March 20, Kris Davis & Borderlands Trio take to the stage at 7 p.m. Pianist-composer Kris Davis was named the 2017 Rising Star Pianist by Downbeat magazine and was dubbed one of music’s top up-and-comers in the 2012 New York Times article “New Pilots and the Keyboard.”
Those three aforementioned events are free to the public, with question and answer sessions set to follow the concerts.
On March 21, Jazz composer and musician Greg Ward along with acclaimed dance administrator, performing artist, choreographer and educator Onye Ozuzu present a new live music and dance work based on one of the most acclaimed jazz records of the 20th century, Charles Mingus’ 1963 album “Black Saint and the Sinner Lady.” Greg Ward & Onye Ozuzu’s performance, “Touch My Beloved’s Thought,” is at 7 p.m. in Bedford Concert Hall. Admission is $10 or $5 for students and seniors.
On March 22, the Parkside Jazz faculty are featured performers for the Noon Concert Series in Bedford Concert Hall. This free, one-hour concert will feature Russ Johnson on trumpet, Chris Madsen on saxophone, Jim Sodke on piano, Tim Ipsen on bass and Dave Bayles on drums.
At 7 p.m., the Parkside Jazz Ensemble performs alongside several high school jazz ensembles from Bradford, Indian Trail, Tremper and Wilmot. Admission is $10 or $5 for students and seniors.
Finally, on March 23, Grammy-nominated guitarist and vocalist Henry Johnson will perform in Bedford Concert Hall at 7 p.m. Henry Johnson has performed and recorded with numerous critically acclaimed artists over the years, such as Dizzy Gillespie. His latest group is comprised of piano, sax, bass and drums. They’ll be performing some jazz favorites and original songs. Though the concert is free, contributions to music scholarships will be accepted.
More information about Jazz Week events can be found on the UW-Parkside website, uwp.edu/jazz.
