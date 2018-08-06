Dog show dog

CALEDONIA — The annual All Breed Dog Show will be held Friday through Monday, Aug. 10-13, at Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9614 Highway K.

The Cudahy Kennel Club show will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and the Greater Racine Kennel Club show will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and Monday.

Vendors will be on the grounds with pet-related items.

There is no admission fee. Parking costs $5.

