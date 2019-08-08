CALEDONIA — The Greater Racine Kennel Club and the Cudahy Kennel Club will host American Kennel Club (AKC) All Breed Dog Shows from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Monday, Aug. 9-12, outside under tents at Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave. (Highway K), in the Franksville area of Caledonia.
These dog shows have been in existence for more than 30 years in the Racine area in mid-August. The shows were at Pershing Park on the lakefront in Racine for many years before moving to Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park a few years ago. The shows bring in people and their dogs from all over the Midwest and sometimes the country.
This year the shows will have nearly 500 dogs on Saturday and Sunday in more than 100 different breeds and varieties. This makes for a great time to come and meet many different types of dogs — small to large, short coat to long coat, just about every type of dog a person can imagine.
Show times
A schedule of times that the breeds will be in the ring is available at http://www.royjonesdogshows.com/JudgingPrograms/Cudahy%20Racine%202019%20JP%20web.pdf.
Dogs are judged on how they meet each individual breed standard. This standard describes in detail what each breed should look like, what their temperaments should be like and how the dog gaits. The best dog from each breed goes on to the group competitions (there are seven groups in AKC). Each of the seven winners from the group competition goes on to compete for Best in Show. At the end of the day, there is only one dog left standing that is undefeated.
There are also vendors selling a variety of unique dog items. Daniels Catering will provide a wide variety of concessions at the show. The beer garden is also near to the show site and will have its regular hours.
Learn about breeds
There is no admission fee to attend the shows. Parking is $5. The shows give the public an opportunity to meet a variety of dog breeds. Especially those who are considering living with or adopting a puppy of a particular breed or want to see what a breed looks like in person. Visitors can ask breeders and owners questions about their dogs. The dogs often like a quick pet just after they come out of the show ring.
People may bring their dog to the park but they must be kept outside of the show tents and be on a leash and controlled at all times. People should not leave their dog in a hot car.
The kennel clubs
The Greater Racine Kennel Club, 6320 Six Mile Road, has been in existence since the early 1960s. The club offers training classes for all dogs. Agility, obedience, lure coursing classes and events happen throughout the year. GRKC provides many educational and community service functions throughout the year as well throughout Racine County. For more information about the Greater Racine Kennel Club, go to www.grkc.org.
CKC also has been in existence since 1972 and is located at 3820 S. Pennsylvania Ave., St. Francis. CKC also offers training classes for all dogs. For more information about the Cudahy Kennel Club, go to www.cudahykennelclub.org.
