SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Bands will host a performance by Akademisch Bläservereinigung (AkaBlas) at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, in Bedford Concert Hall, 900 Wood Road. There is no admission fee.

AkaBlas was founded at the University in Braunschweig 55 years ago. The orchestra with its 65 musicians visits eight cities in the U.S. this year for an anniversary tour offering a program with modern arrangements of music from movies and musicals, and rock and pop music. Music from Queen, Bon Jovi, "Game of Thrones" and "Mary Poppins" will be played.

