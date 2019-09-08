SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Bands will host a performance by Akademisch Bläservereinigung (AkaBlas) at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, in Bedford Concert Hall, 900 Wood Road. There is no admission fee.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
AkaBlas was founded at the University in Braunschweig 55 years ago. The orchestra with its 65 musicians visits eight cities in the U.S. this year for an anniversary tour offering a program with modern arrangements of music from movies and musicals, and rock and pop music. Music from Queen, Bon Jovi, "Game of Thrones" and "Mary Poppins" will be played.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.