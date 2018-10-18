RACINE — “Lombardi” captures much more than the story of a famous football coach from Oct. 19 through Nov. 4 at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.
Following a reporter during a week of the Green Bay Packers’ 1965 season, “Lombardi” shines new light on the legendary coach. The reporter discovers Lombardi’s passions and relationships on and off the field with his players, Dave Robinson, Jim Taylor and Paul Hornung, the press, and his wife, Marie.
Rich Smith will depict Vince Lombardi in the production, an exciting opportunity for him.
“The challenge of portraying a well known ‘real’ character has been a unique process,” Smith explained. “I’m finding it much more difficult than starting a character from scratch. I truly want to be accepted as Vince by anyone familiar with him. And in Wisconsin, that’s a lot of people.”
Melissa Hughes Ernest has the challenge of taking on a lesser known woman, but the most influential person in Lombardi’s life, his wife Marie.
“The play takes place mostly in late 1965, by which time Vince and Marie would have been married for 25 years,” Hughes Ernest shared. “Through Marie, we get a look at the domestic, private side of the Lombardi story.”
Written by Eric Simonson and based on the book “When Pride Still Mattered — A Life of Vince Lombardi” by David Maraniss, the play explores the coach’s world beyond the gridiron.
“Aside from the obvious Packer love and folk lore, the story is as much about drive, focus and what a human might sacrifice when they are single minded about their goals,” Smith stated.
“Even if you aren’t a football fan, the play is an interesting, comprehensive look at the legendary coach, who made a significant, long-lasting impact to the entire state of Wisconsin with his success,” Hughes Ernest added.
Throughout the rehearsal process, Smith has enjoyed getting to know the theater and making new friends, along with diving into such a strong character.
“The fun for me has been immersing myself in this powerful figure,” Smith stated. “His confidence, control, and volume both in voice and personality, has been a blast for me as an actor. Also spending hours watching and listening to Vince on audio and video has made me smile!”
Being a Packer fan herself, Hughes Ernest has especially relished the personal feel and history of the production.
“The audience will leave ‘Lombardi’ warmed by the glow of Vince Lombardi’s charisma, his dedication to the game and his players, and profound loyalty demonstrated in his marriage to Marie,” Hughes Ernest shared.
Directed by James Fletcher, “Lombardi” features Connor Blankenship as the reporter, Michael McCromick. Other Packer greats are portrayed by Dedrick Woods as Dave Robinson, Matt Specht as Paul Hornung and Philip Evreniadis as Jim Taylor.
Performances of “Lombardi” are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays, with additional 2 p.m. shows on Oct. 20 and Nov. 3. Tickets cost $18 for adults, $16 for seniors and $13 for students. There will also be value night performances at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 and Nov. 1 for a discounted rate of $14.
In addition, on Friday, Nov. 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 3 after the 2 and 7:30 p.m. shows, Dave Robinson, a featured character in the play, will make a special guest appearance for a talkback and meet and greet after each performance.
Tickets and other information are available online at www.racinetheatre.org; by calling 262-633-4218; and at the RTG box office, 2519 Northwestern Ave., weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance.
“It’s a great story!” Smith concluded. “You need not be a fan of football to enjoy ‘Lombardi.’”
