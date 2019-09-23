KENOSHA — "A Doll’s House, Part Two," directed by Herschel Kruger, will be staged Oct. 4-12 in Wartburg Theatre at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
Modernist playwright Henrik Ibsen changed the face of dramatic literature as we knew it. Often referred to as the “father of realis,” his inventive dramas gave way to a new era of theater. This is especially true of his 1879 drama, "A Doll’s House," in which Nora Helmer, a married woman with little opportunity for self-fulfillment, grapples with the confines of her station in life in a way that sparked controversy among its audiences. In the final scene of Ibsen's 1879 groundbreaking masterwork, Nora makes the shocking decision to leave her husband and children, and begin a life on her own.
This climactic event — when Nora slams the door on everything in her life — instantly propelled world drama into the modern age. In "A Doll’s House, Part Two," a sequel crafted in 2017 by award-winning contemporary playwright Lucas Hnath, many years have passed since Nora's exit, now, there's a knock on that same door. Nora has returned. But why? And what will it mean for those she left behind?
Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-5 and 10-12, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. Tickets cost $14 for adults, $10 for seniors 55 and older and $8 for students with a valid ID. Go to carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661.
