RACINE — Capturing the hearts of audience members young and old alike, Ebenezer Scrooge returns to tell the story of redemption and hope in “A Christmas Carol: The Musical” Dec. 14-16 at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.
A stingy miser, Scrooge faces the consequences of his life through the visits of three ghosts — Past, Present and Future. He learns the importance of family and friendship in one night, spreading love and charity from that day forward.
Sold out for most of its 2017 run, “A Christmas Carol” features new and returning cast and crew members. Bob Benson as Scrooge is lead on his journey by the Ghost of Christmas Past (Jenna Zeihen), the Ghost of Christmas Present (Davidson Kane) and the Ghost of Christmas Future (Barbi McGuire). His visits shadows of his past and present: Marley (Philip Evreniadis), Mr. Fezziwig (Ryan Simonsen), Mrs. Fezziwig (Lauren Haumersen), Emily (Katrina Rautanen) and Fred (Lorenc Gasparov). Scrooge also finds a special place in his heart for the Cratchit family: Bob (Peter Jones), Mrs. Cratchit (Anna Marie Smetana), Tiny Tim (Leah Starks), and the other Cratchit children (Addison Wytonick, Charlie Cimbalnik and Maren Van Schyndel).
Also featured in the cast are Jay Rattle, Mark Geisler, Michael Kroes, Vanetta Powell, Margaret Hefner, Isabel Young, Paul Marquez, Loghan Simonsen, Dedrick Woods, Marcus Sorenson, Betty Petersen and Alex Neuens. Completing the ensemble are Ella Cimbalnik, Keira Hassler, Evelyn Kane, Laqueena Alexis, Fallon Duncan, Bernie Hoff, Karen Magee, Winter Newell, Anika Pachniak and Alaina Prochniak. The show is supported by a large crew of costumers, set builders, technicians and production members.
In addition to the musical, the Union Grove High School Carolers will perform traditional carols from 6:15 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 14.
Performances take place at 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $15 for students. Further savings are offered to groups of 12 or more. To purchase tickets, call 262-633-4218 or go to www.racinetheatre.org.
