KENOSHA — Lakeside Players will present the classic play, "A Charlie Brown Christmas," Dec. 7-16 at Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St.
When Charlie Brown complains about the overwhelming materialism he sees among everyone during the Christmas season, Lucy suggests that he become director of the school Christmas pageant. Charlie Brown accepts, but this proves to be a frustrating endeavor. When an attempt to restore the proper holiday spirit with a forlorn little Christmas fir tree fails, he needs Linus’ help to discover the real meaning of Christmas.
Shows will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $10. Go to www.rhodecenter.org.
