RACINE — The Belle City Brassworks brass band will present its annual concert, "A Brass Spectacular," at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, in the Park High School John Burns Theater, 1901 12th St.
The concert will feature world famous trumpet artist Alan Chez and BrassaNova, a southeastern Wisconsin regional high school brass ensemble, as well as the Brassworks.
Chez, who plays trumpet, flugelhorn, valve trombone and percussion, started his extensive music career at the age of 9 when he joined his father’s local drum corps, the Saints. In 1979, he joined forces with Jon Bon Jovi to create the band Atlantic City Expressway, which played New Jersey shore clubs for years. He went on to play with Tower of Power, Robert Cray Band, Spyro Gyra, Sting, Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, Bon Jovi, Cee lo Greene, Snoop dog, James Brown and others.
BrassaNova includes southeast Wisconsin area brass student musicians recommended by their high school music director or private music instructor.
The Belle City Brassworks brass band consists of 45 of the top brass and percussion musicians in southeastern Wisconsin.
Repertoire for the concert includes “Hymn of the Highlands” by Philip Sparke and featuring the Brassworks. Chez is the soloist on “What A Wonderful World” and the “Immigrant Song.” Later Chez will be featured in “Radar Love.” BrassaNova will be featured in “Intrada Festivo” and “Shipston Prelude.” All will be featured together during the grand finale, ”Mac Arthur Park.”
Tickets cost $10 for adults, and $8 for seniors and students. They will be available at the door or can be purchased in advance at Schmitt Music in Racine or Pacetti’s Maestro of Music in Kenosha.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.