Try 1 month for 99¢

A Belle Ensemble Christmas with Charles Dickens will be presented at two locations this weekend.

Each concert will feature the Belle Ensemble performing Christmas music by Charles Dickens' favorite composers, Felix Mendelssohn and Sir Arthur Sullivan, including 19th-century English carols, audience sing-along and modern takes on old classics. Concerts will be hosted by a Dickens impersonator.

The first concert will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave., Racine.

The second concert will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church, 5900 Seventh Ave., Kenosha.

Tickets cost $15. There is no charge for children and students with an ID. For tickets, go to www.belleensemble.org or call 262-902-2624.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments