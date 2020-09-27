Is your child properly secured in the car? AAA offers safety suggestions

If your child does NOT meet all three conditions, your child should continue to use a car seat or booster seat. You can do the test again when your child grows a little.

“Seat belts are designed for adults, not children,” Jenkins said. “A seat belt that does not fit correctly, could cause injury in the event of a crash.”

Common mistakes

Moving out of a booster seat too soon: Use booster seats until seat belts fit properly—when children can sit with their back against the seat, knees bending at the edge of the seat and feet touching the floor.

Not installing the car seat tightly enough: The car seat shouldn’t move side-to-side or front-to-back more than 1 inch at the belt path.

Harness straps too loose: Harness straps should lay flat without twists. Be sure the harness is snug enough that you can’t pinch any extra material at the child’s shoulder.

Driver or other passengers not buckled up: Everyone in the vehicle should always ride safely buckled up. Kids are watching their parents and learning.

Should I buy a new or used car seat?