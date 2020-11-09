Winter mulch your landscape plants

Fluctuating temperatures in late fall and winter can cause considerable damage to many landscape plants. Especially when the temperature suddenly drops into the 20s, landscape plants need an extra layer of winter protection if there is little or no snow cover. One of the best blanket covers to protect the crown and roots of the perennials, fruit crops and woody ornamentals from fluctuating temperatures is the use of winter mulch.

Contrary to popular belief that winter mulch protect the ground from freezing and offers warmth to the plant, winter mulch prevents the soil around the root zone area from freezing and thawing conditions. Repeated freezing and thawing of the ground occur when there is little or no snow cover in winter months. This forces the plant roots and crown to heave out of the soil and makes it vulnerable to cold temperature injury.

One of the common winter mulches is straw as it provides good insulation, allows sufficient air movement, lacks in weed seeds (if it is a clean straw) and does not smother the plant like a mat. A bale of straw can easily cover 100 square feet to at least 3 inches deep. Other winter mulches that can be used are bark chips, hay (may contain weed seeds), chopped corn stalks, pine needles, and shredded leaves and lawn clippings.