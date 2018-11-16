In early November, 15 individuals completed the 2018 UW-Extension Master Gardener Level 1 training course offered by the UW-Extension Horticulture Program in Racine and Kenosha Counties. They will be considered interns for their first year in the program as they work towards earning 24 or more hours of volunteer service at approved projects in the process of becoming certified master gardeners. For 12 consecutive weeks, the training was offered during three-hour sessions in which the trainees were educated on general gardening practices, fruits, vegetables, soils, turf, botany, herbaceous plants, woody ornamentals, plant pathology, entomology and backyard wildlife.
Twenty master gardener interns from the 2017 Level 1 training course completed the required volunteer hours and have become certified master gardeners. With the addition of these newly certified master gardeners, the number of active certified master gardeners in Racine and Kenosha Counties totals 142.
Master gardeners earn volunteer service hours while volunteering at approved projects and events. The focus of the projects is education. Master gardeners share research based information they learned in training and combine it with their garden experience to assist community partners with horticulture related activities. Project requests are submitted to the UW-Extension office through an application process and are reviewed by a project review committee which determines the approved projects for the following year. Applications for new projects are due by Oct. 1 of the year prior to the start of the project. All of the approved projects have coordinators who collaborate with the community partners affiliated with the projects.
Fifteen approved projects dot the landscape throughout Racine County. To mention a few:
- Master gardeners volunteer at some schools in the Racine Unified School District and provide plant related activities as part of the “Botany in the Classroom” project which enhances the science curriculum being taught in the elementary grades.
- The interior plants at the Racine Public Library are identified and maintained by a group of master gardeners who act as resources for houseplant questions and concerns.
- Along the lake shore at the Wind Point Lighthouse, master gardeners researched plants of historical significance to include in the ornamental plantings they use for education and beautification.
- In the western part of the county, master gardeners who assist with the Waterford Rain Garden monitor its effectiveness on a continuing basis and make necessary renovations when warranted.
- The Teaching Garden, located behind the Racine County Food Bank, and the Garden of Giving, located on the grounds of Lakeside Curative Services, are two master gardener projects which donate produce grown in the gardens to the Racine County Food Bank. In 2018, the Garden of Giving donated 6,500 pounds of produce to this food bank.
There are many different ways the master gardeners volunteer in our local communities. The program continues to grow and branch out with the addition of new trainees, certified interns, and newly approved projects. Our master gardeners bloom where they are planted.
