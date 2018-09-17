Q: How do I figure out the type of red raspberries I have growing in my yard? I want to know if they are summer or fall bearing raspberries. Thanks. — J.C.
A: One method of determining raspberry type is by observing the growth of the canes. Primocane and floricane are two terms used to describe a growth stage of a raspberry cane. Primocanes are the fleshy, green stalks that emerge from the soil each year that then develop brown bark as the growing season progresses. They go dormant for the winter. These primocanes then become floricanes the second growing season.
Primocanes either characterize first year non-fruiting canes on summer-bearing cultivars or the fruiting cane of fall-bearing cultivars. Floricanes are the fruiting canes of summer-bearing cultivars.
As it may be somewhat confusing to inspect canes to see if they are primocanes or floricanes, the entire raspberry patch can be mowed to determine if the plants are summer-bearing or fall-bearing. As the canes regrow, watch to see if the new canes produce fruit that year. If they fruit, they are a primocane-fruiting type, or fall-bearing raspberries. If fruiting does not occur by fall but does the following growing season, they are a floricane-fruiting type, or summer-bearing.
Summer-bearing types produce fruit on two year old canes (floricanes), so be certain to select winter hardy cultivars when selecting raspberries to grow in our area. In order to initiate flowers then fruit, they need short days and cool temperatures. One crop is produced in summer. After fruiting, the floricanes die and can be removed from the patch. New canes will sprout from the underground root system.
Fall-bearing types bear fruit on current season canes (primocanes) without requiring certain temperatures and day length in order to flower and fruit. Flowers are produced early July through August with fruit production following from late August/September through frost. Since the fruiting canes do not need to overwinter, winter hardiness isn’t an issue; although it is advised to select hardy cultivars since raspberry plants have perennial roots and crowns that will grow from year to year without annual replanting.
Once the type is determined, pruning the patch should become part of the maintenance plan. For summer-bearing types, prune twice during the year. In late summer, after fruiting, cut back the floricanes at ground level then thin out new shoots to four to six canes per foot of row. In the dormant season, prune back the primocanes and any side branches by 25 percent. Thin primocanes to four to six per foot of row if necessary. Pruning fall-bearing types is easier. In late fall or early spring, when the plants are dormant, cut back all the canes to ground level. Mowing is an option.
For additional information, publication A1610, “Growing Raspberries in Wisconsin,” is available from the UW-Extension Learning Store https://learningstore.uwex.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.