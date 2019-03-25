Late winter is the prime time for conferences, trainings, and other educational events for farmers, landscapers and home gardeners who are busiest during the rest of the year. It’s the season for learning, planning and connecting. Though many of us are eagerly looking forward to the sun and warmth of spring, there’s still a lot left of this learning season and many programs on the horizon. Here’s a selection:
- “Spring into Gardening,” 9 a.m.-3:15 p.m. Saturday, March 9. A one-day event held at Westosha Central High School featuring presentations by area horticulture professionals. Melinda Myers will be the keynote speaker. Cost is $45. Register at kenosha.extension.wisc.edu.
- Local farmer open house at the Urban Ecology Center in Milwaukee, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 9. Connect with local farmers, sign up for a Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) share and learn about buying farm fresh products. There is no fee. More at urbanecologycenter.org/what-we-do/local-farmer-open-house.html.
- “Regional Planning for Change in a Big Way: Foxconn,” 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 13. This statewide teleconference will explore the regional impacts of the Foxconn development on land use, stormwater runoff, transportation and housing, and the planning necessary to address those impacts by the Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission. Cost is $20. To register, email eileen.langdon@ces.uwex.edu or call 608-262-9960.
- “Produce Safety Grower Training,” 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, March 15, in Portage. This training is required for growers covered by the Food Safety Modernization Act Produce Safety Rule. Attendees will learn about requirements of the rule, and best practices that can help them reduce the likelihood of harmful bacteria entering our food system at their farms. This is one of the last grower training sessions scheduled for this spring. Cost is $65. Register at fsmaproducesafety.wiscweb.wisc.edu.
- “Your Farm Future” workshop, 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Gateway Technical College in Burlington. This event will help farmers plan and prepare for the future of their business with consideration for farm succession, family business dynamics and current economic conditions. Cost is $15. Call Kenosha County UW-Extension at 262-857-1948 to learn more.
- The Fox River Summit, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday, March 22, at Veterans Terrace in Burlington. Annual gathering of organizations, municipalities, citizens and stakeholders from across the Fox River Watershed. This year’s program will feature local farmers from the Watershed Protection Committee of Racine County speaking on soil health. Cost is $40. Learn more at www.southeastfoxriver.org/foxriversummit.
- “Regional Waterhemp” workshop, 1-4 p.m. Monday, March 25, in Janesville. This workshop is focused on identifying and managing waterhemp, a troublesome weed in many Wisconsin farm fields. There is no charge. Register with Nick Baker, Rock County UW-Extension, at 608-757-5050 or nick.baker@ces.uwex.edu.
Save the date for the 2019 local youth tractor safety program June 17-22 in Burlington. Call 262-857-1948 to reserve a spot.
