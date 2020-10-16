Soil health on the big screen and in our backyard

A climate change documentary called “Kiss the Ground” has recently come out on Netflix. The star of the show is soil, with a supporting cast of celebrities, farmers and soil health evangelists sharing the screen.

The documentary’s premise is that the ability of plants to capture carbon dioxide (a greenhouse gas) from the atmosphere through photosynthesis and soil’s ability to store some of that carbon can reverse climate change. By adopting practices that conserve and build soil’s capacity to store carbon, farmers can be heroes in the climate change battle.

Many soil scientists would caution that soil may not be the silver bullet we’re looking for — the ability of soil to store the amount of carbon needed to realize significant reductions in greenhouse gasses is widely debated.

This doesn’t make soil any less deserving of the spotlight.

As any farmer-member of our local Watershed Protection Committee of Racine County (WPCR) will tell you, the potential for carbon sequestration is just one of the benefits of improving soil health.