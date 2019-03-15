Q: My family seems to waste a lot of food, how can we waste less?
A: Unfortunately, this is not an uncommon concern and it’s not limited to families, or “residential” waste, but spans farm to table and includes large-scale waste that occurs in commercial and institutional production, industrial processing and wholesale distribution. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) estimates that nearly 40,000 tons of food was wasted in 2015, with more than 30,000 tons going to landfills, 7,380 tons used in combustion toward energy recovery and a meager 2,100 tons composted.
Rightly so, many individuals and groups are concerned; the money, time, effort, water and energy used to produce food that ultimately ends up congesting landfills and releasing methane gas, which has further detrimental impacts on the environment, is a vicious cycle that will require multiple levels of prevention and intervention to correct. The overarching problem is ethically charged. While so much food is wasted, rates of individuals who report food insecurity and hunger continue to climb, which makes food waste a major failure in social, economic and environmental perspectives. So how do we create and maintain a more efficient and effective system?
At the individual and family level, planning and shopping strategies are key targets. If you plan meals and snacks for the week and stick to a shopping list, you will reduce waste and save money, energy and time. Increase the nutrient quality of the foods and you’ll also reap health benefits. A few starting points:
- Make a list of meals and snacks for the week.
- Check your refrigerator and cupboards while you’re making the list.
- Clean and organize food storage areas so foods are accessible and easy to see. If you have three jars of spicy mustard, consolidate them or plan a creative way to use them, such as in a marinade, to clear up space so you can actually see what you have. If you’re new to this know that it will get easier over time if you spend a few minutes sorting and clearing each week. You can certainly do a big purge, however you risk throwing away good food that could be used creatively, which defeats the purpose.
- Make your meal and shopping lists with the lens of using items that need to be used before they expire. If I have a lot of eggs that need to be used for instance, we’re probably having omelets or an egg bake, hardboiled eggs as a snack, egg salad or maybe even a homemade pudding or baked good that uses eggs for a dessert (not all on the same day of course but throughout the week). The point is to use items that would spoil first.
- Plan according to your schedule. If you have events three out of five evenings in a particular week, plan simple meals or prep ahead. I usually plan, shop and prep on Sunday so making food is easier during the week. Your schedule will determine what you can realistically do, so honor it to increase successes.
- Allow yourself time and space to learn as you go. Become a student of your habits and processes. Things won’t be perfect right away, but do take note of where you tend to over-or-under-purchase or what types of things you’re still throwing away, and in no time you’ll realize improvements.
There are local organizations and coalitions working on waste prevention and reduction at other levels thankfully — the only way this complex problem can be solved. Do your part, start at home, and for more information on reducing food waste in organizational settings contact the FoodWIse program.
