Pollinating insects such as bees, flies, butterflies, moths, wasps, and beetles play a key role in seed production for many flowering plants in the world. Nearly $15 billion worth of food crops in U.S. is dependent on the pollinating insects and others.
Almonds, apples, oranges, cherries, blueberries, pumpkins, gourds, zucchini, cantaloupe, macadamia, cashews, strawberries and cocoa are common fruits and vegetable crops that benefit from pollinating insects. Unfortunately, the populations of many pollinating insects have sharply declined in the last few decades and recent studies have documented four bumble bee species that are close to extinction. Habitat loss, fragmentation of existing nesting and foraging grounds, diseases, parasites, agricultural practices, pesticides and abnormal weather conditions are some leading factors in the decline of pollinating insect populations.
How to help
There are many efforts an individual can make in their backyards and in communities that can help revive pollinating insect populations, including conservation and promotion of healthy habitat. Here's how people can help:
- Plant diverse native plant species that bloom in different seasons to attract pollinators. Use a wide variety of floral colors and plant them in groups of single colors to capture pollinator attention. For instance, bees are attracted to white, blue, yellow and purple flowers; butterflies like orange, red, yellow and purple flower colors. Select simple and pollen rich flower cultivars rather than hybridized flowers that have double flower petals and lack in pollen. For pollinator plant selection, go to www.pollinator.org/guides.
- Solitary bees build their nests in an open sandy area (preferably a dry site). Leaving a few patches of bare ground in an isolated part of the landscape can provide nesting habitat, and Minimizing tilling and foot traffic in those isolated areas will protect ground dwelling bees.
- Rock walls, wooden stumps and leaf debris also attract native bees for habitat. People can construct or purchase artificial bee nesting structures, but make sure to replace or disinfect those artificial structures every two years to prevent disease occurrence.
- In your vegetable garden, seed a few patches with buckwheat or clover to attract bees.
- Bees are highly sensitive to any contact pesticides and their residues. Never spray insecticides during the blooming period. Gardeners are highly encouraged to integrate a wide range of cultural and mechanical practices to control garden pests. Use appropriate pesticides as a last resort and apply in accordance to label directions.
- When using insecticides in the lawn, mow off any blooming weeds before or after the treatment. Give preference to granular formulated insecticides and water the lawn immediately after application.
- Spread the word about pollinators and get involved in citizen science projects like bumble bee watch (www.bumblebeewatch.org), the great sunflower project (www.greatsunflower.org) and monarch watch (https://monarchwatch.org).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.