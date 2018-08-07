Q: I am the parent of two young children ages 1- and 3-years-old. There are some days when I feel like I can barely keep up. My days feel like a repetitive cycle of taking care of the children, making meals, doing laundry, and cleaning. How can I enjoy being a parent more and still keep up with the daily demands of parenting?
A: Thank you for the question. Being the parent of young children is certainly a demanding job that takes a lot of energy. Parents have no shortage of responsibilities and things to worry about on a daily basis. Is my child healthy, safe, and developing normally? How will I find time to do everything on my to-do list? Am I being a good enough parent?
As parents, we are often so busy taking care of others that we put our own needs last and forget to take care of ourselves. In UW-Extension parenting workshops, we talk about a very important concept called H.A.L.T., which stands for hungry/hurried, angry, lonely, and tired. When a parent is feeling any of these things, it is time to stop (or halt) and take care of ourselves first. The truth is that all of this stress is affecting our body, thoughts, and emotions so it is hard to be the parent that we want to be when we are running on empty. H.A.L.T. is a good reminder to stop and take care of ourselves too.
UW-Extension recently started offering a workshop series called, “Taking Care of You” that helps individuals recognize the effects that stress has on the mind and body and the importance of coping with stress in a positive way. The workshop offers many practical tips on how to manage stress and live a life in harmony with one’s values.
• Tip No. 1 — Live your life in accordance to what is important to you. If you had a perfect day, what would you do? Another way to think about this is what are your “love-to-do’s” versus your “have-to-do’s”? Once you figure out your values, it is easier to make those items your priority and let the other things go.
• Tip No. 2 — Learn to say no. Living a life in line with your values and priorities means having to say no. This is not always easy to do, but saying no will actually give you more time and energy to do the things that are important to you. By saying no, you are actually saying yes to you.
• Tip No. 3 — Take time each day “just to be.” It is okay for parents to take time for themselves and not feel guilty. In “Taking Care of You,” we learn that we are becoming human doings instead of human beings. Find a few moments each day to just to be — feel the sun on your face, savor that cup of coffee, or listen to the birds.
• Tip No. 4 — Let go of unreasonable expectations. It is alright not to have a perfectly clean house or make Pinterest-worthy meals. One participant in the “Taking Care of You” workshops gave great advice, she only completes two things on her to-do list each day and the rest of the day is hers. For her, checking off the two things makes her feel like she is making progress without sacrificing her precious time to chores and work.
It is not always easy to find time to take care of ourselves in the middle of the daily demands of parenting. However, by finding moments to take care of ourselves, we are not only allowing ourselves some well-deserved time to re-center, but also modeling to our children the importance of self-care. Both will help us to be better parents and human beings.
“Taking Care of You” was developed by Missouri State Extension.
